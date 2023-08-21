Adams 'more likely to suffer like Maupay' at Everton

Everton's start to the Premier League season "wouldn't inspire" Che Adams to join the club according to BBC Radio Solent sport editor Adam Blackmore.

The Toffees have lost both of their first two matches of a league season while also not scoring in either game for only a third time in the club’s history, after 1952-53 in the second tier and 1955-56 in the top-flight.

Blackmore posted on Twitter:, external "Wow, Everton are so bad - if Che Adams is watching this it wouldn’t inspire him to head there in a hurry and I hope it puts him off.

"I know there is the valid argument that you back yourself to improve a side when you sign for them - but Everton need more than a hard-working striker

"He’s more likely to suffer like Neal Maupay up there in my opinion."