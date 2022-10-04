A﻿bada may miss Leipzig game - gossip

Celtic may be without Israel forward Liel Abada, 21, for their Champions League game against RB Leipzig, with the Jewish holy day due to begin on Tuesday. (Daily Record) 

Ex-Celtic defender Christopher Jullien says he learned a lot from Ange Postecoglou despite a "complicated" relationship with the Australian head coach. (Scotsman)

Injured Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, a former Celtic youth player, is urging his deputy Kostas Tsimikas to ensure the Anfield club beat Rangers. (Scottish Daily Express)

Getty Images