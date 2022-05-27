'The club is a mess' - your views on Everton's season

We've been asking for your views after Everton finished their season with a heavy defeat at Arsenal on Sunday - but crucially having already secured their Premier League survival.

Here are some of your comments:

Tim: Everton were plummeting when Frank was appointed so his big achievement was the crash landing to safety. It was scary at times but we got there with the fuel tanks on empty. I like his emphasis now to urgently build a robust squad fit for the demands in the Premier League.

Andy: Everton have been heading this way for a long time. Too many different people with different ideas at the top. Moshiri needs to start to listen to the football people around him. The club should now be focusing on a new model of investing sensibly with a view of the future. No more splashing money just because somebody's a big name. Huge summer.

Aled: It's been a horrible season and we can only hope for much better in the next one.

Alex: We have the right man in Frank Lampard. Young, intelligent and loyal. He has the backing of the dressing room, something that’s been lacking for too long. Had Benitez stayed, we’d have been relegated. A season with our centre-backs fully fit and DCL would’ve made it a bit easier. The club is a mess. Overspending on rubbish players has crippled us.

John: This is a much tougher job than people are making out. It's easy to say "clear the dead wood" and "refresh" but it's going to be hard finding clubs who will match the salaries some of these players are currently earning!