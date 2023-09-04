Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas says Son Heung-min's resurgence at the start of this season is reflective of the Spurs team enjoying their football under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

"I think you can see within the whole group that Spurs right now are enjoying this new style of football, this Ange-ball, the way they're pressing high up the pitch," he said on Match of the Day.

"Anybody who watched Spurs last year would have seen that Son wasn't himself. There was talk of an injury - but he's come out the blocks flying this year."

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright added: "He [Postecoglou] needed to have a good start. It's a pressurised job. He's said he's got a picture of how he wants the team playing and this is just the beginning.

"Three games unbeaten now and it's looking good. The players look like they're very much enjoying what they're doing, so the momentum is with them at the moment."

