Man Utd players 'bear battle scars from Anfield'

Manchester United's players will "win the war" and have a better season than fiercest rivals Liverpool, but their display against Fulham in the FA Cup showed they are "still bearing the scars" from the 7-0 hiding at Anfield.

That's the view of BBC Radio Manchester's Joe McGrath, speaking on this week's episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast.

He puts United's flat performance against the Cottagers down to the sheer number of games they have played on four fronts this season, and the aftermath of that game against Liverpool.

"Getting beaten like that must have rocked some of these players to the core," he said. "It was a very hard day to be a United player and it's not going to be a quick and easy thing to come back from it."

Erik ten Hag's side bounced back immediately after that defeat with a win over Real Betis, but were flat for much of the game against Fulham until an extraordinary 72nd minute when the visitors were reduced to nine men and United equalised.

"I bet there are some battle scars in the squad," added McGrath. "We'll finish above Liverpool and win trophies, so we will win the war. But I know some will still be hurting.

"Time is the healer. It's the international break then full steam ahead."

Listen to the full podcast now on BBC Sounds