Cristian Stellini says he is unafraid to change Spurs' tactics as he tries to adapt Tottenham to life after Antonio Conte.

Having worked for a long time as assistant to the now ex-Spurs boss, Stellini says he is prepared to do what it takes to get results.

"I have to be myself, my character," he said in Tottenham's first news conference since Conte was dismissed. "We will see what happens during the process.

"We are prepared to make changes to some tactical aspects and want to continue not only in one way but to change details, thinking about the opponents we face."

Stellini is no stranger to the Spurs hotseat having taken charge only last month when Conte was recovering from surgery in Italy.

His spell in charge coincided with impressive wins against Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham, although he also oversaw defeats by Leicester and Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

"In the past, we changed some things with the tactics," he said. "I want to create the same atmosphere we had in the games against Chelsea, West Ham and Manchester City.

"This is the type of game we want to play and it should not matter who the opponent is.

"This is my expectation. I want to see players moving into the pitch and attacking the space with desire."