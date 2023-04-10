'We're in a dogfight'

We asked you for your thoughts after Saints defeat at home to Ross County.

Here's a pinch of what you had to say:

Steven: Shocking tactics at home. No fight, no desire. Abysmal substitutes by a manager lacking in invention or ideas of how to change things, second best on every blade of grass and now in a dogfight.

David: Losing is one thing but the lack of entertainment in Perth is making it difficult to watch. We have no identity. No rhythm. No desire. We need to change shape instead of doing it when we're two goals down.