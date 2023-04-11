Lampard on special occasion, character and pressure on both sides

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He feels the Champions League is always a special occasion and said managing Chelsea in a quarter-final in the competition is a "huge honour".

  • On whether he will mention Real Madrid's comeback in the competition last year, he said: "My focus won’t be on last year, it will be on what we can do as a team."

  • He added: "The players have to understand this is a special arena and a special football club [Real Madrid] and anything can happen and some things you can’t control."

  • On character in the team, he said: "I think it's normal in a season where a club like us falls below what we want that the character gets questioned. It is one of the first things that usually gets questioned in defeat."

  • He added: "The only thing players can do is prove it on the pitch where people see it."

  • On whether they can use Madrid being favourites, he said the pressure is on both team and added: "It's a nice challenge for us. I'm not worried about that and the pressure. If you can’t handle that you’re not a big club or big player."

