Manchester United v Nottingham Forest: Pick of the stats

Manchester United have won their last seven home Premier League matches, last enjoying a longer winning run at Old Trafford between May and November 2017 (8 in a row).

Nottingham Forest have won four of their last eight Premier League games (D2 L2), one more than they managed in their previous 17 in the competition (W3 D5 L9).

After losing two of their first four home games under Erik ten Hag in all competitions (W2), Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 30 games at Old Trafford (W26 D4). It is their longest home unbeaten run since a 40-game stretch between September 2016 and December 2017.