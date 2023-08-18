'The best start anybody could have' - Strachan impressed by Killie

Kilmarnock have made the most eye-catching start of any Scottish Premiership team this season, says former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan.

Derek McInnes’ side beat Rangers 1-0 at Rugby Park on the opening day then drew 0-0 with Hearts at Tynecastle.

“The most impressive start has been Kilmarnock. To beat Rangers, the enthusiasm with the new signings and league start and then go to Hearts and get a draw,” Strachan told BBC Scotland’s Football Pass.

“That’s been the best start anybody could have. If you said to McInnes, you’ve got these two games, he’d probably say, if you give me two points out of that I’d be delighted.”

Ex-Rangers midfielder Alex Rae praised McInnes' summer recruitment as Kilmarnock look to avoid a relegation battle in their second season back in the top flight.

“The one thing about McInnes over the years is that he’s always recruited well," said Rae.

"Stuart Findlay, Kyle Magennis, Matty Kennedy - he’s signed some really good players, guys that know the level and they’ve started very well."