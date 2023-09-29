Striker Dominic Solanke will train on Friday and his ankle injury will be assessed to see if he can be involved in Saturday's match.

Iraola said next weekend's match against Everton will not be factored into a decision about whether Solanke should face Arsenal: "I don't think we are looking at the Everton game, we are looking at Arsenal. If he's 100%, he can help us. If he's not, he's better than another player that plays up front. At the end, he will be the one making the decision."

Midfielder Ryan Christie is an important member of Iraola's team and the Spaniard believes he can add more goals to his game: "He's tactically very smart. He understands the game and gives everything he has. We need him to keep playing the same way. We have to also ask him for some more finishing. I think he has this finishing ability to arrive in the box and to make the last plays. I'm really happy with his performances."