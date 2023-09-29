Chelsea are monitoring developments between Victor Osimhen and Napoli, and are poised to step up their interest in the 24-year-old Nigeria striker. (Talksport), external

Ian Maatsen's future at Chelsea remains undecided and no movement over a new contract could force the club to listen to offers for the winger in January. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Flamengo's 17-year-old Brazilian midfielder Lorran. (Express), external

Brentford striker Ivan Toney wants a new opportunity in 2024, with his new agents telling Chelsea and Arsenal the 27-year-old England international's price for January or next summer. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Marc Cucurella before a possible January transfer move, with Real Madrid keen to sign the left-back on loan. (ESPN), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea's owners, who have £800m in loans in place, are weighing up whether to increase their borrowing by up to a further £250m. (Bloomberg - subscription required), external

