James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

Declan Rice looks certain to leave West Ham at the end of the season.

But his imminent availability has sparked an odd pundit campaign to undervalue him rather than a race to acknowledge his extraordinary value to the Hammers and any potential new club.

Man-of-the-match Rice scored England’s opener in last week’s historic 2-1 win in Italy.

He is a guaranteed starter for Gareth Southgate in the most successful England team in a generation.

And he also spearheaded West Ham’s two best seasons of the modern era.

Granted, Rice’s Irons form has been disappointing this campaign, with the club entertaining his Frank Lampard ‘I want to be a box-to-box midfielder’ complex.

But he has been the best of a bad bunch while shouldering the additional burden of club captaincy.

And, in an era when world-class holding midfielders like Fernandinho, N’Golo Kante and, more recently, Rodri and Casemiro are vital to the best teams, Rice is worth his weight in gold.

With Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal set for a bidding war, it will be a dereliction of duty by West Ham’s board if he goes for less than £90 million.

And, don’t forget, Mykhailo Mudryk was bought for £88 million.