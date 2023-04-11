D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

When you look back at Aston Villa’s beaten opponents in their last three games, Chelsea now haven’t won in their last four games, Leicester are winless in their last eight, while Nottingham Forest’s defeat at Villa Park, took them to nine games without a win.

You could argue that Unai Emery’s ever-improving team have recently taken care of the business they should be expected to deal with.

Now sitting in sixth in the table, their run-in to the end of the season offers up a stiff test to their European credentials.

In eight matches, Villa face the four teams directly below them and the three teams immediately above them in the table. No team faces a more consistently tougher set of final fixtures.

So, is finishing in the European places actually realistic?

Well, the good news is Villa have great momentum, since Emery took over, only the top two have better records. Then, of course, Villa get to play all their rivals, so it’s very much in their hands.

Some teams have started to nosedive: Chelsea (eight points adrift of Villa), Fulham (lost last four), Brentford (one win in six). Even Liverpool, three points behind Villa, are winless in their last four.

Liverpool, with a comparatively much softer run-in, along with Brighton and Spurs, remain Villa’s main threats.

Considering their remaining fixtures, Villa will certainly need some statement wins to pip any of that trio.

A home win against Newcastle this weekend, would be a cracking start.