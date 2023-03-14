Carson signs contract extension

St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson has signed a one-year extension to his contract, which will keep the Buddies' number one in Paisley until the summer of 2025.

Northern Ireland international Carson has made 31 appearances for St Mirren since signing from Dundee United last May, keeping nine clean sheets.

"I'm really enjoying my time here," he said. "I know how the manager works and if you do well for him he'll reward you.

"It was a gamble coming here because, as a family, we had made the decision to move back down south and I had offers there. But the manager rang me and he's a hard man to say no to.

"Any doubts I had about signing quickly moved to the side. The lads have been great, the club is great and I felt settled after about two weeks here. It was an easy decision for me to stay."

Manager Stephen Robinson added: "He’s been superb this season and is someone that I have worked with for a long time and trust implicitly. I wanted to make sure he had a bit of security and the club felt the exact same."