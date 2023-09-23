Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is MMA star and Aston Villa fan Fabian Edwards.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Luton are desperate to get their first win - or even just a point - on the board.

Wolves have not started the season particularly well either but they do have a bit about them, and they were a little unlucky to be beaten by Liverpool last week after going ahead.

Of course Luton have got a chance of getting something against them, and they will put up a decent fight - they have only lost their past two games by a single goal - but I just feel like they will come up short again.

I don't want to be down on Luton every week but I am here to make predictions, and they kind of have to prove they can find a way to get a result before I start backing them to get one.

I suspect Wolves will go there and narrowly win, but I have a lot of sympathy for Luton boss Rob Edwards. He has clearly got a massive job on his hands and if he keeps the Hatters up, he'd be manager of the century.

Fabian's prediction: 0-1

