Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes is being monitored by English Championship winners Burnley, with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City also keen. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Everton have sent scouts to check out Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes and are also watching 16-year-old Ross County defender Dylan Smith. (Daily Mail), external

Benfica will be due 50% of any future transfer fee paid for Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes, the Cape Verde striker has revealed. (O Jogo via Herald, external, subscription required)

Dutch defender Jay Idzes is back on the Aberdeen transfer wish list, having shelved a January pre-contract move for the Go Ahead Eagles player after Jim Goodwin's sacking. (Daily Record), external

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton says maybe one day he will have to take over at Hearts, Hibernian or Aberdeen to "ram it down the Old Firm's throats" since he is fed up being described as a flop from his playing stint with Rangers. (Scottish Sun), external

Read the rest of Tuesday's Scottish gossip.