Motherwell 1-2 Celtic: What the manager said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell spoke to BBC Scotland post-match: "Our team really took part in the game against high level opposition.

They executed so much of what we asked them to do and we carried a real threat in the game.

I can't articulate the gulf in the size of the football clubs but I don't think you saw that on the pitch. The fashion of play has been top level, so we have to take that and use it as motivation.

"One thing we've shown everyone is that we've made the top two teams in the country seriously sweat. That's where I start to feel pride and it shows how far we've come.

"We tried to tweak our shape after our goal, and we should have been more compact at the back post. Those are the fine margins that can ultimately cost you points and it has done again today."