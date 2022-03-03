Dean Smith bemoaned the "soft" goal for Liverpool's opener in Norwich's 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Anfield.

Smith said Takumu Minamino's first goal changed the game and allowed Jurgen Klopp's side to dominate.

He said: "We knew it was a tough task coming to Anfield and trying to beat a team who very rarely gets beaten here.

"We gave a really soft goal away and they became comfortable after that and we lost a bit of faith.

"But we've had big chances; Teemu (Pukki) in the first half, Sarge (Josh Sargent) with two, Rupp scored, Jonny Rowe had a good save from Alisson (Becker).

"We had to go and ask serious questions as we didn't want this game to run away at 2-0 because it can do at Anfield with the quality they have."

