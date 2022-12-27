'Arsenal have come back with a bang'

West Ham asked a lot of questions of Arsenal on Monday, but the Gunners had all the answers, says former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "They lifted their game in the second half and they needed to. For large periods in the first half, they looked like they were a little bit sluggish, like they were struggling for answers and they were slow in the transition.

"Second half was a different story, the tempo increased - they were a lot more direct and they caused West Ham all sorts of problems.

"They look very comfortable in that position [at the top of the table]. They look like they are a side very full of confidence, one that even though we have had this break for the World Cup, they have come back and they have come back with a bang.

"They answered a lot of questions. They found themselves behind for only the second time this season - it was a big test for them.

"They responded brilliantly and showed they have mettle and determination and they can turn a result around."

