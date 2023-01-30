Ross County v Hibernian: Team news

Ross County will be without on-loan midfielder Nohan Kenneh as he cannot face his parent club.

Long-term absentees Ben Purrington (ankle) and Ben Paton (knee) are the only others who are missing for County boss Malky Mackay.

Hibernian could hand a debut to CJ Egan-Riley after signing the 20-year-old defender on loan from Burnley.

Kyle Magennis and Jake Doyle-Hayes remain on the sidelines while Rocky Bushiri (ankle), Mykola Kukharevych and Martin Boyle (both knee) are out long term.

Academy youngsters Josh O'Connor and Oscar MacIntyre could feature again for Lee Johnson's side.