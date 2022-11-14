W﻿e asked for your thoughts on Saturday's match at London Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

W﻿est Ham fans

Jamie: Moyes in. I have faith in Moyes to use the World Cup break to think of some new ideas and turn our form around in the second half of the season. In the meantime, Declan Rice is gonna help bring football home!

Craig: Twelve goals in 15 games is not acceptable. I'm still in David Moyes' corner and think he has earned the right to prove he can turn this around. But he will lose me if he thinks we played well and did enough to win as we were very flat, again.

Mike: Moyes is right, they played well enough to win but Paqueta spurned three good chances. He’s not good enough, has upset the balance of the team and resorted to silly fouls. He could have been sent off but we were 2-0 down and the ref bottled it. Moyes should go back to last season's formula, get Soucek forward and forget the short corners.

L﻿eicester fans

Marcel: This season turnaround could actually end with us finishing in Europe somewhere. We look better every single game. Our defence is looking solid, I wish we had a regular star striker up top like we did with Vardy. Only criticism is we look shaky when we go only one up and we let the opposing team attack us. Despite this we look great all round.

Roy: The club should be congratulated for keeping faith with Brendon Rodgers in turning around the club's form. When Maddison went off West Ham had more control of the game, but Leicester's defence stood resolute and scored a well-worked counter-attacking second goal to kill the game off. Soumare, Amartey and Mendy when he came on were outstanding for us.

Rossco: I'm glad that Rodgers has proved us all wrong and turned it around, I'll be the first to admit I wanted him replaced but the way he has gone about his business shows another side of how good he is under pressure. Looks like our owners have got it right again. In TOP we trust.