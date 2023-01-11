Liverpool fan Jonah Hodgkinson reckons 17-year-old Ben Doak is a "real player" and one he would "love" to see play again against Brighton on Saturday.

"He is one player I have seen a few times in the Under-18 Champions League and every time I watch him I think there is a real player there," he told BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast.

"I thought when he came on against Wolves he was again excellent.

"I would love to see him play but I don’t know if he yet has the physicality to come into the starting XI. The problem is how weak Liverpool are in all areas. I don't know what system change can be made or changes to the starting XI."

