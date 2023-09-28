Fulham boss Marco Silva says Fulham are a "different quality" when Willian is on the pitch.

The Brazilian stood out in The Cottagers' 2-1 victory over Norwich in the Carabao cup on Wednesday evening.

"He is one of the reasons he started," Silva said. "I know him really well and a player like him should be training and playing every week.

"In the last few days I made a decision and I spoke to him [about starting] and at 35-years-old people expect him to be rested but I look at it in a different way.

"He needs these types of games, we have enough time to prepare for the next game [Chelsea on Monday] and to get him in the right condition.

"It was a very good decision for him to play, he got that confidence, he made some moments where we should have scored and when he's on the pitch in these sort of games our quality is different and it was good to see him.

"Last week against Luton and [Crystal] Palace I was still waiting for him to come to his best level but I knew it was only a matter of time and I hope to have this performance more during the season."

Get the latest Fulham news and analysis straight to your device