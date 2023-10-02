Manchester United have never lost at home to Galatasaray in three previous meetings, drawing 3-3 in October 1993 in Champions League qualifying, winning 4-0 in December 1994 and 1-0 in September 2012 in the competition's group stages.

Galatasaray have won just one of their six previous meetings with United (D3 L2), though it was their most recent meeting in November 2012 (1-0).

United have lost six of their past 13 Champions League matches at Old Trafford (W5 D2), as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 80 home games in the competition (W57 D17).

Among Manchester United players who have played 10 or more times at Old Trafford in the Champions League, only Ruud van Nistelrooy (87) has a better minutes-per-goal ratio than Marcus Rashford (112).