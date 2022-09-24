Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says he called up Declan Gallagher as injury cover instead of Stephen Kingsley because of the St Mirren centre-back's greater international experience but insists that the Heart of Midlothian defender, along with clubmates Barrie McKay and Lawrence Shankland, is on his selection radar. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has acknowledged that he could be without Craig Gordon when his side play the Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Saturday - if the Hearts goalkeeper's partner goes into labour before kick-off. (The Herald), external

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon feared he might have to miss Scotland's midweek victory over Ukraine as the anticipated arrival of his second son threatened to keep him away. (The Scotsman), external

Read Saturday's Scottish Gossip in full here.