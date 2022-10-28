N﻿ottingham Forest should head into Sunday's game at Premier League leaders Arsenal full of confidence after recent performances, according to BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray.

Speaking on the latest Shut Up And Show More Football podcast, he said: "﻿From a Forest perspective, not only the win against Liverpool, but also the way they built towards that win over the previous three games, what they have got now is a belief, determination and some faith in a system.

"It’s obviously been worked on very hard on the training ground and it takes a lot of hard work during the course of a game to shut these teams down. When you consider that Liverpool game was on the end of a three-game week, that is a tough third game to have.

"They absolutely worked their socks off. Now they have this template that has been proven to work. This can work against some of the best teams in the country. A team that is coming together and looking like a team, rather than a group of individuals, has taken a dozen games to get to that stage - but there is now the feeling that they are at that stage.

"There is no greater test than going to the team that is top of the Premier League, so it could all be tested and come crumbling down on Sunday. The hope is that they have enough faith to get something out of the game. The last four games have really given Forest fans some hope that there is much better ahead than how the season has gone so far."

