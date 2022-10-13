Tottenham: Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

In some respects, Richarlison was already achieving legendary status at Everton. After all, he had the first line of a chant for him tattooed on his neck. His work rate and goals basically kept Everton in the Premier League last season and the easy option might have been to stay.

Perhaps, however, he wanted more than that.

Like most Brazilians, playing for his country is hugely important. With the World Cup on the horizon he wanted to be playing at the highest level, hence his motivation to join a Champions League club.

On the pitch he shows endless running, total commitment and a hatred of losing - perfect for Antonio Conte. Off the pitch, he is ever conscious of his roots, and according to Joao Castelo, ESPN Brazil's correspondent in the UK, is "the most socially conscious high-profile player from Brazil".

We may not be talking of "legend status" but Richarlison is an unbelievably passionate guy with a lot to offer.

Everton: Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

As a player, the Toffees ask a lot of you. 'Nil satis nisi optimum' after all. But they can forgive you as well, as long as you fight, work, and show the determination and spirit that echoes around the Old Lady.

I've been a season ticket holder for several years now and Richarlison never stopped working. You knew exactly why opposition fans disliked him. You understood that if he was yours, you loved him. If he wasn't, he was an absolute nuisance.

Should he have stayed and become a club legend? Well (bar pulling any daft celebrations against us wearing another club's shirt) I think he already is. That's because if there's anything you can do as an Everton player, it's play for the name on the front of the shirt, and they'll remember the name on the back.

Richarlison knew that, and that's exactly what he did.