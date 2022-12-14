Tottenham's negotiations heading into the summer transfer window will be key to securing Antonio Conte's future at the club according to BBC Radio London's Phil Parry.

When asked if the Italian will still be at the club at the start of next season, he told The Far Post podcast: "I think Spurs will want to trigger the contract extension won’t they? So from that point of view they would love for that to happen. You just never know with Antonio.

"I think he would get to at least two years, so the start of next season I think so. I think it will be down to him. I can’t see Spurs pulling the plug on Antonio at this moment in time.

"He’s talked about needing more than a couple of transfer windows and the winter transfer window is tough. The main point might be what negotiations are had going into the summer and building the side again."

Hear more from 24'30 on BBC Sounds