Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk: Commentator's notes

A﻿lasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

Since their last meeting in Warsaw, a game Celtic should certainly have won, Shakhtar have only lost once - in the Bernabeu to Real Madrid.

Their performance against Celtic and RB Leipzig's displays in both games against Ange Postecoglou's side had me wondering how on earth the Ukrainians had thumped the German club 4-1 in their own backyard.

But it now looks more like the performance in drawing with Celtic was the anomaly, given subsequent results, including that narrow defeat in Madrid and even more impressive - the 1-1 draw in the return against Real that was seconds away from being a famous victory.

Their league form is superb, smashing six past Metalist and scoring three against their old foes Dynamo Kyiv and Kolos Kovalivka in recent games.

So unlike Celtic, Shakhtar's hopes of Champions League progress remain alive and they will believe they can leave Glasgow with a positive result.