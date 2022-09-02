Chelsea v West Ham: Team news

Chelsea could give £70m signing Wesley Fofana his debut but deadline-day capture Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out because of a broken jaw.

Boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah are back following injuries.

Reece James has recovered from his illness, while Conor Gallagher returns from his suspension.

West Ham's record signing Lucas Paqueta could make his full debut after a substitute appearance in midweek.

David Moyes will be without Ben Johnson, who has a hamstring problem, and the Hammers boss faces a late decision on Aaron Cresswell (groin) and Gianluca Scamacca (virus).

