Bielsa's Whites drop further down the table

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Leeds United were once again undone by the defensive frailty that has seen them concede 10 goals in their past three Premier League games against Aston Villa, Everton and now Manchester United.

It only underscores how important the return to fitness of England midfield man Kalvin Phillips is to manager Marcelo Bielsa, along with main striker Patrick Bamford and defensive leader Liam Cooper.

Leeds, as ever, are hugely exciting to watch but can look horribly vulnerable and Manchester United did not need to be anywhere near their best to put four goals past them.

Bielsa now faces a trip to title-chasing Liverpool and there must be real fears about their fate if they cannot cure the soft underbelly that makes them an easy target for top-class forward lines.

Leeds are dropping towards the relegation zone with injury problems and a lack of form. These are difficulties Bielsa needs to solve quickly.