Manchester United are a club "moving in the direction" thanks to the superb job being done by Erik ten Hag, says former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

There were 106 days between United's 6-3 defeat by Manchester City and Saturday's 2-1 win at Old Trafford. Since then, the Red Devils have played 19 maches - winning 16, drawing two and losing only one.

"Just think about the mess he took over at the start of the season," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"Had Erik ten Hag signed Wout Wehorst on loan at the start of the season, Manchester United fans would have been up in arms. They’d have said: 'What is he thinking about? Let’s get rid of him.'

"The fact he has done that and nobody is batting an eyelid means everyone is thinking he has got the team superbly organised.

"I thought Casemiro was a panic signing at the time. I will hold my hands up - he has been brilliant. Raphael Varane is an eight out of 10 every week, he is sensational. The idea of Luke Shaw as a centre-half doesn’t work, but he has a clear plan.

"The other thing is there is a calmness about Manchester United on and off the pitch. They are a club moving in the right direction, and a lot of that is because Cristiano Ronaldo’s gone.

"Ten Hag has seen off Ronaldo and I honestly think that is so big for Manchester United - because if he was still there, there would still be that cloud and stories coming out about unhappiness in the dressing room. He’s away and they are a team."

