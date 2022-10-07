Spurs 'in right condition to win Premier League this season' - De Zerbi
- Published
New Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi believes he has seen enough from Tottenham to deem them legitimate title contenders this season.
The 43-year-old takes charge of his first home game for Brighton against Spurs at Amex Stadium on Saturday and, after getting a point from a pulsating 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Anfield last week, he is anticipating another tough match.
"Tottenham, this year, are in the right condition to win the Premier League," he said. "They bought good players and, after only one year with Antonio Conte, they are doing well.
"They have ready-made replacements in several positions."
De Zerbi had one of his previous clubs Sassuolo punching above their weight in Serie A and knows Conte's ability from his time at Inter.
"It is always a strong team when you play against Antonio," he said. "He is a great manager and his players and squad always were fantastic."