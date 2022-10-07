N﻿ew Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi believes he has seen enough from Tottenham to deem them legitimate title contenders this season.

T﻿he 43-year-old takes charge of his first home game for Brighton against Spurs at Amex Stadium on Saturday and, after getting a point from a pulsating 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Anfield last week, he is anticipating another tough match.

"﻿Tottenham, this year, are in the right condition to win the Premier League," he said. "They bought good players and, after only one year with Antonio Conte, they are doing well.

"﻿They have ready-made replacements in several positions."

D﻿e Zerbi had one of his previous clubs Sassuolo punching above their weight in Serie A and knows Conte's ability from his time at Inter.

"﻿It is always a strong team when you play against Antonio," he said. "He is a great manager and his players and squad always were fantastic."