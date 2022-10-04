Here is more from Leandro Trossard's interview on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club:

On the mood after Saturday's 3-3 draw: "The feeling about the performance was quite good. We played a really good game. Obviously if you are 2-0 up you expect to get a win out of the game but when you are playing at Anfield it is always tough to play there. Overall we were pleased with the point."

On scoring five against Liverpool: "It’s always nice if you can show yourself on the big stage against big teams. We know how Liverpool play with the high back line and I think we exploited that very well."

On what he considers his best position: "It’s a good question. I still think behind the striker as a left-winger or more as a 10 than higher up the pitch. I know I can score goals and assists so I’m more closer to the goal."

O﻿n whether Brighton players get enough credit: "We don’t speak too much about how people think about us. We know how well we are playing at the moment and confidence is really high. We have such a good group who help each other and that is key, to help and push each other to do that little extra."

O﻿n managing expectations: "It’s still hard, we had a great start to the season but we had that last year and you can see how tough the Premier League is. You can have a bad run of five or six games where you don’t get a result. Expectations will always be there if you’re doing well, but it’s up to us to take it game by game and play as we are doing now."

L﻿isten to Trossard's interview in full from 32'35 on BBC Sounds