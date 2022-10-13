T﻿homas Frank has been reflecting on his time at Brentford, saying there have been more ups than downs.

S﻿unday will mark four years in charge of the Bees for Frank, who was asked in his pre-match press conference whether the job has been what he expected.

H﻿e said: "It has been more. Sometimes you go into a job and have dreams and ambitions but never know if you will achieve them.

"We could sit here for hours to talk about the journey. It has been a remarkable and unbelievable journey with ups and downs, but mainly ups.

"We – and I mean we – that’s me, my staff, everyone working at the club, the fans, the players have together created some magic moments that forever will be history in Brentford and I am very proud to be part of that."

F﻿rank hopes the players can bounce back from last week's 5-1 defeat by Newcastle against Brighton and said a Friday night home game is the perfect opportunity to give the fans something to smile about.

H﻿e said: "We know that the fans are amazing but it is up to us also to create energy so we can bounce off each other and come flying out. A home game, under the floodlights, is very important."

On the 5-1 defeat at Newcastle he said: "It was a long 24 hours. We made some big mistakes in the game. It’s football and it happened but I will be very disappointed if we don’t come flying out tomorrow night under the floodlights at home."