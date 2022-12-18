Where is Messi's shirt?

Hearts' midfielder Cammy Devlin has revealed where he has kept Lionel Messi's shirt after the "special" exchanging of jerseys with the Argentina international at the World Cup.

Devlin's Australia were knocked out of the tournament in Qatar by Messi and co, who are in the final against France later today.

With the Socceroo back on Scottish soil, he told BBC Scotland what he'd done with the iconic shirt.

"Its locked up in a bank back home," said the 24-year-old after Hearts' 3-1 victory against Kilmarnock. "I gave it to my family and they have put it in a bank, I don’t know which one.

"They haven’t told me and I think that's best just for now, keep it safe there. It was a special moment.

"I'm just a young Aussie kid, living the dream over there. Argentina have got some amazing players and Messi is an amazing player, probably the biggest player to ever play the game.

“I didn’t go up to him straight away. I wanted some of the other boys to get the opportunity first but no one took it, so I just took it upon myself to go up after I had given the boys a big hug.

"I went up and asked him in the tunnel... that footage. I have watched it every day to be honest with you! It's really cool."