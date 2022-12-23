Both Ryan Bertrand and James Justin are continuing their recovery from injury and remain unavailable. Jonny Evans is also out "for a period of time" with a calf problem. Ricardo Pereira is doing "really well" and likely to return in January.

On James Maddison's fitness, Rodgers said: "We’re going to give it every chance to see where he’s at. He’s had some ongoing issues with his knee. We’ll assess that."

When asked about the attacking midfielder's lack of World Cup minutes for England, he added: "You would like to see your players get an opportunity. I had a long debrief with him. He is grateful for the opportunity. He’s come away with great experience and an even greater motivation. He did a brilliant job leading into the finals to get into the squad. Hopefully he can use the experience of being in the camp to be in even more competitions."

On January signings, he said there are a "couple of areas" they would to like to improve in and that "work is going on behind the scenes". He added there is likely to be more financial backing than in the summer.

On the contract offer for Youri Tielemans, Rodgers stressed that the midfielder "loves being here" and is a "joy to work with", but because it is a big contract he expects him to take his time making a decision.