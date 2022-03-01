Spurs trio picked out by Garth

Matt Doherty: Matt Doherty, a player Antonio Conte never signed, had an outstanding game. The Republic of Ireland international was full of running throughout this fixture and made up phenomenal ground in order to finish a superb run by Ryan Sessegnon.

Dejan Kulusevski: I said when I selected this kid for my team last week that he looked very comfortable in a Tottenham shirt. Well, he's rapidly becoming a favourite of mine. The way Dejan Kulusevski took his goal against Leeds was just pure class.

Harry Kane: The ball from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was just fabulous, but the finish by Harry Kane was even better.

Kane's vision is only matched by his touch and quality of pass. This player, when he is on top of his game, has everything.

The pass for Son Heung-min was wonderful, with the South Korea international gratefully accepted the gift from his striking partner.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week