A﻿berdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists the saga over his comments about Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous will lead him to manage his emotions better in the future.

The Dons boss was initially handed an eight-game touchline ban after accusing the Easter Road player of “blatant cheating” during Hibs' 3-1 win against Aberdeen earlier this season, but has this week seen it reduced to five matches - with two suspended - following an appeal.

"﻿It’s probably taught me a lesson or two in terms of trying to manage my emotions," said the 40-year-old.

“I probably wasn’t the most diplomatic in what I had to say and that’s probably something that has gone against me. I’ll make sure I don’t make that mistake again in the future.”

G﻿oodwin added that the antics at Easter Road won't have any impact on Friday night's clash with the Edinburgh side.

"It's irrelevant now. We can’t change that however disappointed we were with the outcome and one or two events."

T﻿he Dons boss will once again take in the game from the stands, but added it's "very hard" for managers to "influence" the match from the sidelines anyway.

Goodwin added, “Sometimes you can shout on words of encouragement but the tactical changes I’d make from the sideline are no different to the tactical changes I’ll make from the directors’ box on Friday.

“It’s not something we’re going to make excuses about because I’ve got great levels of communication and IT equipment available if I feel the need to speak to the guys in the dressing room.”