St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is "enjoying" victories while stressing the club's foremost focus is to stay in the league.

This time last year Saints were about to embark on a 10-match run of defeats, sparking some to question his position as Saints boss.

“I don’t know anybody that was calling for my head,” Davidson laughed. “It must have been on social media, which I don’t read.

“It doesn’t really bother me, either way. All I can say is we knew behind the scenes what was going on at the club. We believed in what we were doing."

Both Davidson and the Perth side survived with their status intact thanks to an upturn in form and a play-off victory over Inverness.

“It was a big, big achievement to get from where we were in the middle of December last year to survive. That was a huge achievement in itself."

D﻿avidson's side sit sixth in the top-flight, winning their last three games, but he admitted he doesn't get "too excited".

"I have had two seasons where there’s been two different stories," he added ahead of his side's trip to Paisley to take on St Mirren on Wednesday.

"You enjoy victories. Any person enjoys winning and I am no different, players are no different, fans are no different. So I enjoy the victories."