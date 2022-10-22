Centre-half Moritz Jenz is keen on making his season-long loan move from Lorient to Celtic permanent next summer. (The Herald), external

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has refused to rule out a return to Celtic after clocking up a milestone 100th appearance for Arsenal. (Scottish Sun), external

Manchester United are lining up a January bid for Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong, which could land former club Celtic a windfall sell-on fee. (Sky Sports via Scottish Daily Express), external

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes that Reo Hatate can win a place in Japan's World Cup squad despite being cut from head coach Hajime Moriyasu's original 29-man list for their recent warm-up friendly against United States. (The National), external

Shakhtar Donetsk have received a huge boost ahead of next week's Champions League trip to face Celtic after the Ukrainian League allowed them to postpone their weekend game against Mynai. (Daily Record), external

Read Saturday's Scottish Gossip in full here.