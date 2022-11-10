B﻿rendan Rodgers says he is "hugely disappointed" for James Justin after confirming the Leicester full-back will miss most of the season with an Achilles injury.

T﻿he 24-year-old opened the scoring against Newport in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday but was taken off on a stretcher in the second half.

I﻿t is doubly tough for Justin after he missed much of the 2021-22 season with a cruciate ligament injury.

"﻿We're hugely disappointed for him," said Rodgers, "and it's a huge blow. He's loved by his team-mates and we feel for him because he had a long period out and worked hard to get back.

"﻿To see him suffer again is not so nice. He's saddened but he's a strong character."

J﻿ustin won his first cap for England in June and was on the fringe of Gareth Southgate's thoughts as he named his squad for the World Cup.

R﻿odgers thinks that without the injury he would have been a firm contender to go to Qatar.

"﻿He probably would have been close to Gareth's plans," said Rodgers. "He's the one player I can rely on from a defensive perspective to do the job I want him to do."