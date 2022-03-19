Confirmed team news: Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Middlesbrough are in good form at the moment and name an unchanged side from the one that beat Birmingham in the Championship last-time out.

Josh Coburn, who scored the winner against Tottenham in the last round, is on the bench.

Middlesbrough XI: Lumley; Dijksteel, McNair, Fry; Jones, Taverneir, Howson, Crooks, Taylor; Balogun, Connolly.

Subs: Daniels, Hall, Olusanya, Peltier, Watmore, Bamba, Bola, Coburn, Boyd-Munce.

It has been a short turnaround since Chelsea's Champions League game in Lille, so boss Thomas Tuchel makes five changes.

Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount start, while Malang Sarr, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech also come in.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic.

Subs: Bettinelli, Alonso, Kenedy, Chalobah, Kante, Barkley, Havertz, Vale, Werner