Dundee United have conceded 20 goals in their opening seven Scottish Premiership matches this season, at least eight more than any other side.

St Johnstone are unbeaten in their last two league games (W1 D1), having kept a clean sheet in both. The Saints have not kept three successive top-flight clean sheets since a run of four in December 2019.

United's haul of two points from their opening seven games (D2 L5) is their worst start to a top-flight campaign since 2000/01.