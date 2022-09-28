D﻿undee Utd v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

statsSNS

  • Dundee United have conceded 20 goals in their opening seven Scottish Premiership matches this season, at least eight more than any other side.

  • St Johnstone are unbeaten in their last two league games (W1 D1), having kept a clean sheet in both. The Saints have not kept three successive top-flight clean sheets since a run of four in December 2019.

  • United's haul of two points from their opening seven games (D2 L5) is their worst start to a top-flight campaign since 2000/01.

  • St Johnstone are unbeaten in their last five away matches against Dundee United in the Premiership (W3 D2) since a 2-0 defeat at Tannadice in September 2014.