B﻿ill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

E﻿rik ten Hag seems to have found a formula that is working at Manchester United, after a rocky start that saw them lose their opening two fixtures to Brighton and Brentford.

W﻿ith four successive Premier League wins, including over Liverpool and pacesetters Arsenal, United have found some momentum and summer signings Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have bolstered a defence that now looks more solid than before, with Harry Maguire one of the casualties.

However, t﻿he Manchester derby against Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions on Sunday is a real test of how far they have come.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a habit of getting good results in this fixture, but Ten Hag will be expected to improve the performances and build a United team to compete with their rivals - not just for bragging rights, but also silverware.

This game could give us an insight into how far down that road they are.

Listen to M﻿anchester City v Manchester United on BBC Radio Manchester (95.1FM, DAB and BBC Sounds) at 14:00 BST on Sunday.