Manchester derby an acid test for Ten Hag's Reds
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Erik ten Hag seems to have found a formula that is working at Manchester United, after a rocky start that saw them lose their opening two fixtures to Brighton and Brentford.
With four successive Premier League wins, including over Liverpool and pacesetters Arsenal, United have found some momentum and summer signings Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have bolstered a defence that now looks more solid than before, with Harry Maguire one of the casualties.
However, the Manchester derby against Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions on Sunday is a real test of how far they have come.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a habit of getting good results in this fixture, but Ten Hag will be expected to improve the performances and build a United team to compete with their rivals - not just for bragging rights, but also silverware.
This game could give us an insight into how far down that road they are.
