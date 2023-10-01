Analysis: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford

Michael Emons, BBC Sport at the City Ground

After a tame first half, when neither side created a shot on target until the third added on minute, the game sparked into life in the second with both sides feeling they could and maybe should have won it.

In the end, Steve Cooper was the happier of the two managers after seeing his side battle hard to earn a point, despite the 56th-minute sending off of Moussa Niakhate.

Cooper was furious afterwards with the decision, although Niakhate, who had already been on a yellow card, did rake his studs down the back of Yoane Wissa's leg, with the Forest boss saying the challenge was "clearly an accident".

Forest then conceded almost immediately with Brentford captain Christian Norgaard scoring, although the 10-man hosts equalised only seven minutes later with an excellent diving header from Nicolas Dominguez for his first Forest goal.

From then on, it became a frantic, thrilling affair with both sides pushing for a winner in a second-half full of chances and last-ditch challenges.

Thirteen minutes of injury time at the end of the second half produced a flurry of chances, but it ended equal, with both teams gaining a deserved and hard-earned point.