Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United defender Robin Koch has been describing the magnitude of the late victory over Norwich City which ended a six-match losing streak.

"It couldn't have been more dramatic," the Germany international told BBC Radio Leeds. "Also with the crowd it was unbelievable."

To celebrate Joe Gelhardt's added-time goal, the versatile centre-back said: "I just ran like most of the players. We saw the video of the goal again before training today, we analysed the game and at the end we saw the celebration.

"It was quite funny to watch some players and staff celebrating. We had a joke about it. Rodrigo [who had gone off with a quad problem] had a good sprint at the end. There was some extra power when the goal was coming and he was rushing from the bench."

In the dressing room after the final whistle, Koch revealed: "We were all so happy but at the same time tired. Of course before the game we knew how important this was. To get all three points with a last-minute winner was so important."

Prior to the 2-1 win new head coach Jesse Marsch said he had underestimated the stress the players were under - but Koch believes beating the Canaries has helped alleviate it.

"In this situation there's a lot of stress on every player," he said. "It's quite normal I think as part of the business of football. It's better after three points from the last game and helps relieve it a bit and gives you confidence for the next games."

United go to Wolves on Friday looking for a first away win since a 3-2 victory at West Ham United two months ago.