Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson, speaking to BBC MOTD: "The way the players went about the game today is really praise worthy and has given me enormous pleasure.

"They have to be so disciplined and so organised. It would be asking too much to come here and dominate.

"Joachim Andersen is a wonderful technician. It was only a half chance. He had to quickly get his feet right and have the confidence to put his foot through the ball. I'm trying to push him forward for goal of the week!

"I must add that the real satisfaction is seeing the players work so incredibly hard. The players were tiring enormously towards the end."