Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Arsenal fan and actor Jazzie Zonzolo, star of new film Sumotherhood.

Sutton's prediction: 4-0

Newcastle made a slow start to the season but are up and running now after hitting eight goals against Sheffield United, and they played well in the second half of their Carabao Cup win over Manchester City too.

The injury to Harvey Barnes is a blow and Alexander Isak's fitness is also a concern after he came off against City on Wednesday night, but Eddie Howe's side will still be confident of racking up another good result here, against winless Burnley.

The way the Magpies are playing makes me think this will be a long afternoon for the Clarets, who are always brave going forward but are not finding it easy to score goals in the Premier League. I think Newcastle could swarm them, and get another big win.

Jazzie's prediction: Newcastle are definitely winning this. 3-0

Find out the predictions for the rest of the weekend's matches